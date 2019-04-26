Ahmed Baig tops in PGF qualifying golf trials

LAHORE: The Pakistan Golf Federation organised and managed Professional Golf Qualifying School for 2019 -20 came to an exciting conclusion at the Garrison Golf Course in Lahore yesterday after four rounds of tests and trials.

Through this hectic exercise, 55 aspiring professional golf players emerged as qualifiers for participation in the national golf circuit of Pakistan and this lends them an opportunity to excel through golfing expertise and earn their livelihood which can certainly be fruitful and rewards packed.

With the completion of this activity the Pakistan Golf Federation Golf Circuit for next year has finalized the total eligible professional golfers who will compete as professionals. While the top forty prize money earners of the year 2018-19, are already exempt, 55 professionals stand added and five more are those who performed in the Jinnah Development Tour, which makes a total field of 100 professional golfers.Another important aspect is that sixty players will be in the reserve category who will be considered for eligibility in case of any vacancies. Interestingly the list of hundred golfers includes two amateurs who have made it to the professional ranks.

These two merited ones are Khushal Khan from Peshawar and Syed Raza Ali from Garrison Golf Club. Regarding the final results of the four days Qualifying School Competition for 2019, the highly talented Ahmed Baig who shifted to the professional ranks a few months back, showed bountiful golfing talent to come first in this history making event.

Ahmed Baig emerged as the champion player after an outstanding round of gross 67 on the final day and this excellence fetched him glory and recognition as the champion likely to take over professional golf in Pakistan in the next twelve months. His four rounds scores were 75, 75, 72 and 67 and an aggregate of 289, one over par. Expectations are high from this young one who won laurels for Pakistan as an amateur golfer.

As for the other high achievers, the names that stand out are M. Safdar (LGGC) with a score of 290, Akhter Ali (Karachi) 292 and Aadil Jehangir (Gymkhana) 299. A few more notable ones are Asif Shafi (Garrison), M. Rehman (Royal Palm), Danish (PAF), Raheel Ikram (Gujranwala), Azam (OGC) and Sunny Masih (Gymkhana).By virtue of this success, the qualifiers are en route to a successful golfing career.