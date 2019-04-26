close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
AFP
April 26, 2019

Sri Lanka lowers attacks toll to 253 as some ‘double-counted’

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan authorities on Thursday revised the toll from Easter bombings down to 253, from the previous figure of 359, explaining that some of the badly mutilated bodies had been double-counted. The health ministry said medical examiners had completed all autopsies by late Thursday, and had concluded that several victims killed in the series of attacks had been counted more than once. The official toll released by the police was reduced by 106 after the reconciliation of autopsy and DNA reports, the ministry said in a statement.

