Fri Apr 26, 2019
AFP
April 26, 2019

Prince William attends emotional Anzac Day ceremony in New Zealand

World

WELLINGTON: Britain´s Prince William paid tribute to Australian and New Zealand troops on Thursday at an emotional Anzac Day ceremony, six weeks after the Christchurch mosques massacre. The Prince, in New Zealand to meet survivors of the March 15 shooting in which 50 people were killed, laid a wreath at the annual service honouring those who have served in the two

countries´ armed forces. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told an Anzac day dawn service the March 15 massacre showed “there is still much division to overcome” in the world and called for a recommitment “to the principles of freedom, democracy and peace that the country had fought for”.

