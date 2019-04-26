Microsoft tops trillion-dollar mark for first time

NEW YORK: Microsoft hit the trillion-dollar value mark Thursday for the first time, becoming the third technology giant to reach the symbolic milestone. Shares in Microsoft rallied some five percent to $130.59 in early Wall Street trade after a robust earnings report a day earlier. That gave Microsoft a market capitalization of just over $1 trillion, before dipping back slightly. At its current levels, Microsoft is the world´s most valuable company, ahead of Apple and Amazon, which last year topped $1 trillion before slipping back. On Wednesday, Microsoft said profits in the quarter to March 31 rose 19 percent to $8.8 billion on revenues of $30.8 billion, an increase of 14 percent from the same period a year earlier. The results were driven by growth in cloud computing and business services, the new focus for Microsoft after a long run as a leader in consumer software.