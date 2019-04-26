India court reverses TikTok app restrictions

NEW DELHI: An Indian court has reversed a decision that ordered Google and Apple to take down Chinese-owned video app TikTok over the spread of pornographic material, local media said. The controversial but wildly popular app allows users to upload and share short 15 second clips from their phones and claims to have 500 million users worldwide — more than 120 million of them in India. It is already banned in neighbouring Bangladesh and was hit with an enormous fine in the United States for illegally collecting information from children. The Wednesday ruling by the Madras High Court in India´s southern Tamil Nadu state requires the popular platform to prevent “obscene videos” from being posted. “(The court) warned if any controversial video violating its conditions were found uploaded using the app, it would be considered a contempt of court,” a report by the Press Trust of India agency said. On April 16, India´s government demanded Google and Apple remove the service from its app stores, though the order did not stop those who had already downloaded the app from using it. The case against TikTok was launched by an activist group that said the app encouraged paedophiles and pornography. India´s government told the court on Wednesday that they had formed a committee to suggest ways to regulate apps like TikTok, PTI said. TikTok told the court that they had removed around six million controversial videos from the platform since the order was announced banning new downloads last week. The app hit the headlines in India earlier in April after a 19-year-old man was accidentally shot dead by a friend in Delhi as they posed with a pistol to make a video on the platform.