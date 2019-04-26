Sudan judges march in Khartoum, join protests

KHARTOUM: About 100 Sudanese judges demanding civilian rule marched on Thursday from the Supreme Court in Khartoum towards an opposition sit-in outside the Defense Ministry, joining anti-government protests for the first time, a witness said.

Wearing their black robes, some of the judges carried signs reading “judges for change” as they marched through central Khartoum, the witness said. “Civilian, civilian, protected by the judiciary”, they chanted. Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the opposition have been at loggerheads over how long it will take to move to civilian rule after the military removed Omar al-Bashir as president on April 11. After ousting Bashir following months of protests against his 30-year rule, the military established the TMC to run Sudan for a period of up to two years.