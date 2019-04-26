close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
MKRMS event

Lahore

 
LAJORE: Prime Minister's Naya Pakistan Housing Programme's soft launching, and National Housing Construction and Urban Development Conference is being held on April 26-27 at Faletti's Hotel under the auspices of the Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS) (Jang Group of Newspapers) and BUILD CAPEX. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Buzdar will preside over the event.

