MKRMS event

LAJORE: Prime Minister's Naya Pakistan Housing Programme's soft launching, and National Housing Construction and Urban Development Conference is being held on April 26-27 at Faletti's Hotel under the auspices of the Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS) (Jang Group of Newspapers) and BUILD CAPEX. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Buzdar will preside over the event.