Fri Apr 26, 2019
Saudi delegation meets PA Speaker

Lahore

LAHORE:The visiting 29 members of high-level Saudi delegation headed by Mayor of Madina and Deputy Minister Engineer Jassir Abdul Rehman Jassir called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi here on Thursday. Exchanging views with the delegation regarding matters of mutual interest and problems confronting the Muslim Ummah, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are strong which cannot be harmed by anyone. The Speaker said the need for unity of Muslim Ummah today was never before and in this regard Pakistan will continue playing its positive role for Muslim unity. He said Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are jointly struggling for solution of problems confronting the Muslim Ummah.

