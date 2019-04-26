close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
April 26, 2019

Supremacy of law to be ensured: Sarwar

National

 
April 26, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said: “We stand united under the leadership of Imran Khan for the welfare and development of the country.” The governor stated this while talking to a delegation of disabled persons led by Zakar Hussain and Aqifa Saeed. He said: “We are determined to eliminate the differences between the rich and the poor. Despite strong criticism, the process of accountability will continue. Supremacy of law and constitution will be ensured.” PTI will fulfill all the promises made with the people before elections. Imran Khan's recent China visit will be beneficial for the country.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan