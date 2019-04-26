Supremacy of law to be ensured: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said: “We stand united under the leadership of Imran Khan for the welfare and development of the country.” The governor stated this while talking to a delegation of disabled persons led by Zakar Hussain and Aqifa Saeed. He said: “We are determined to eliminate the differences between the rich and the poor. Despite strong criticism, the process of accountability will continue. Supremacy of law and constitution will be ensured.” PTI will fulfill all the promises made with the people before elections. Imran Khan's recent China visit will be beneficial for the country.