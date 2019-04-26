FPCCI delegation leaves for Houston

KARACHI: A 33-member businessmen delegation of FPCCI and American Pak Business Development Forum led by Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Senior Vice President FPCCI, left for Houston, to attend Trade Mission 2019 from April 27-30 in Houston.

The delegation comprises real estate developers and leading exporters in textile, IT and other sectors. Other than exhibition, there will be B2B meetings arranged by Pakistani Consulate General in Houston and the Pakistan Chamber of Commerce Houston. Baig will also attend meetings with Greater Houston Partnership, Houston Karachi Sister City Association. The meetings will also to be attended by Mark Russell Sr. Commercial Counselor US Commercial Services.

The leader of the business community S.M.Muneer would also be joining from Canada along with Vice President FPCCI Noor Ahmed Khan. Baig said since the US has withdrawn GSP duty free status from India and Turkey, the Pakistani exporters are trying to get the maximum share of trade. Baig would also discuss investment opportunities in tourism, IT and government’s low cost housing with the overseas Pakistanis.

The delegation will also attend a reception hosted for the visiting delegation by founder and President AmPak Nawaid Isa and Chairman AmPak Houston Charles C Foster. Baig thanked US Consul General JoAnne Wagner for facilitating the delegation’s visit to Houston.