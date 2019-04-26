Two-day gala held to promote peace, harmony

LAHORE: A two-day sports gala was organised here to promote peace, harmony and a positive image of Pakistan through sports.

Young players selected through different football activities represented their countries from all over the world at the two-day event organised on April 24-25 by the Football for Friendship (F4F) - the largest program in the world to create harmony and friendship among children belonging to different global backgrounds – in collaboration with the Paigham-e-Pakistan, a social cohesion initiative of the government of Pakistan, here at the City School Sports Complex.

Under the F4F programme, every year ‘young ambassadors’ of different nationalities, backgrounds, genders and physical abilities from across the world meet and play together with an aim to promote friendship, tolerance and peace among their peers.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony, the organisers said F4F is helping Pakistan present its true and positive image globally, and is also helping kill the differences and bring the nations closer with a beautiful message of love, peace and tolerance. They said the programme has been highly beneficial for Pakistan in a number of ways, including providing an opportunity to its young talent to showcase their abilities at a global platform, giving them exposure, confidence and a friendship opportunity across the world that they can cherish for the entire life.

It has also helped balancing out the negative perceptions created regarding Pakistan through politically motivated media campaigns, especially in the European media, they said, and added that it provides a platform where people from across the world get to see how peaceful, loving, hardworking, friendly and intelligent Pakistanis are.