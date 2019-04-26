close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2019

Man kills father, two sisters, self

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2019

LAHORE: A man killed his father and two sisters and later committed suicide by firing into his temple over a domestic dispute with his wife in the Shafiqabad police area early in the morning on Thursday.

One of his brothers was also shot at and wounded who was removed to hospital. Police removed the bodies to morgue. The victims have been identified as Riaz, father of the accused Awais, and two sisters as Sidra and Maryam. The injured victim has been identified as Farhan. Farhan told police that his brother Awais was mentally sick as his wife had left him for the last many days after a scuffle over domestic dispute.

