Buzdar reviews welfare projects in south Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday reviewed public welfare projects and development programme in Dera Ghazi Khan Division and other districts of southern Punjab.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, the chief minister said that he would visit the areas to observe pace of work on development schemes. Every area should be given its share in development programme, he added. He also sought a list of loans given to small farmers of tribal areas. The chief minister reprimanded the Forest Department for planting less than requirement trees under plantation campaign. The meeting reviewed projects relating to construction of roads, government buildings, hospitals and schools.

Buzdar expressed his dissatisfaction over lack of progress on development schemes. Every possible effort would be made for early completion of Muzaffargarh-DG Khan Road Project, the CM said.