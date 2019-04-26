Capital traders call for promulgation of new rent law

Islamabad: A delegation of Bara Kahu Markazi Union led by its President Malik Sajjad visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) and highlighting issues said that due to absence of rent control act in Islamabad, the traders of Bara Kahu and other markets were feeling insecure in running business activities and called upon the government to arrange early promulgation of a new rent law in the federal capital so that the traders could focus on promoting business activities with peace of mind.

Ajmal Baloch President Markazi Anjuman-e-Tijaran, Yousaf Rajput, president Traders Association Blue Area Islamabad, Malik Rab Nawaz, president Traders Association Jinnah Super Market, Khalid Chaudhry and representatives of other markets were also present at the occasion.

Malik Sajjad said that a bypass and overhead bridge were badly needed in Bara Kahu to resolve traffic issue and facilitate the growth of business activities. He called upon the CDA to focus on these developments in Bara Kahu. He said that there were no proper sanitation arrangements in Bara Kahu while filtration plant and public toilets were also needed in the market.

He urged that CDA and MCI should address these issues on urgent basis. He said there was no parking facility in Bara Kahu due to which traders and customers were facing problems and stressed upon the CDA to build a multi-storey parking plaza in the market.

He said traders of Bara Kahu were also facing problems from ICT Market Committee and emphasised that local administration should look into this issue to save traders from further problems. He assured that Bara Kahu Markazi Union would cooperate with ICCI in resolving the issues of traders.

Addressing the delegation, Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Bara Kahu was one of the largest markets in Islamabad and stressed that CDA & MCI should focus on its better development to facilitate the trading community. He said that the members of previous and current governments had assured to arrange the passage of amended bill of rent control act for promulgation of new rent law in Islamabad, but the assurance still remained to be honored. He called on the government to arrange early passage of new rent law for Islamabad to resolve this longstanding issue of traders. He said that other highlighted issues of Bara Kahu should also be addressed on priority to reduce the problems of traders. He assured that ICCI would cooperate with Markazi Union of Bara Kahu for redress of its key issues.

Iftikhar Anwar Sethi, vice president ICCI, Ajmal Baloch, Yousaf Rajput, Malik Rab Nawaz, Khalid Chaudhry, Malik Murtaza, Shah Anwar and others also spoke at the occasion and called upon CDA and MCI to address the issues of Bara Kahu traders.