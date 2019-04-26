close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2019

Model courts decide 92 cases till April 25

National

ISLAMABAD: The proceedings of cases being adjudicated upon by 116 model courts throughout Pakistan is in progress and decided on Thursday April 25 some 92 cases.

According to Director General Model Courts, Islamabad, 116 model courts functioning across the country on April 25 decided 92 cases including 32 cases of murder and 60 drug related cases. During the proceedings, all the courts recorded statements of some 556 witnesses and awarded death sentences to 3 accused and life imprisonment to some 9 accused.

Similarly, some other 26 accused have been sent to prison for 73 years, seven months and 3 days respectively besides imposing a fine Rs2.38 million Since 116 model courts have started functioning across the country, cases are being heard on daily basis. These model courts have been established with the directives of CJP. In accordance with his instruction, modern method of proceedings had been adopted to decide old cases of murder and narcotics.

