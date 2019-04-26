Effective policing to be ensured; security audit to be conducted before Ramazan

Islamabad: The Islamabad police have been directed to ensure effective policing in the city and conduct security audit before advent of Ramazan along with comprehensive arrangements for the worshipers.

These directions were made by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed in a meeting held here on Thursday at Rescue 15.

The meeting held following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan was attended among others by Additional SP Hassam bin Iqbal, SP (Industrial Area) Aamir Khan Niazi, SP (City) Sayed Aziz, SP (Saddar) Malik Naeem Iqbal, SP (Rural) Muhammad Omer Khan, all Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), Station House Officers (SHOs) of all police stations, In-Charge Security Branch and senior police officials.

DIG (Operations) directed to ensure fool proof security arrangements in the entire city and put security on high alert. He said that no sluggish response in provision of effective security to polio eradication teams would be tolerated. Complete coordination should be maintained with staff of polio eradication teams, doctors and officials from administration while briefing should be given to those personnel assigned security duties.

The meeting was told that Anti-Terrorism Force has been deputed in important and sensitive areas of the city for patrolling. The DIG (Operations) said that fireworks and aerial firing are not allowed in the city and strict action should be initiated against marriages halls or marquees involved in such activities. He said that such practices would not be tolerated and directed to take affidavit (certificate) from owners of marquees and marriage halls for not their involvement in these activities. He asked to register First Information Reports (FIRs) in case of such violation in future.

He directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements for minority community especially Christians and devise comprehensive plan in this regard. Waqar Uddin Syed asked all police officials to resolve complaints of people on immediate basis received through PMDU portal.

Regarding policing affairs at the level of police stations, he said that SP of each zone should daily visit at least one police station in his area while DSPs should conduct visit of two police stations every day. He said that daily performance report should be submitted to him while cleanliness arrangements should be improved at the level of each police station.

He said that every policeman on duty would have to wear uniform otherwise disciplinary action would be taken against him. The DIG (Operations) categorically said that corruption in the police department would not be tolerated and black sheep would be ousted from the force. He said that Islamabad police is following policy of zero tolerance against corruption and those found involved in corrupt practices would be shown door.