Fri Apr 26, 2019
April 26, 2019

Wheat purchase centres set up in KP

National

 
April 26, 2019

PESHAWAR: KP Food Department said on Thursday that 18 centres had been established for wheat purchase that would start functioning across the province from April 29. According to a statement issued by the department, the centres have been established in Peshawar, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda and other cities.

