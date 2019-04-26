Wheat purchase centres set up in KP

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: KP Food Department said on Thursday that 18 centres had been established for wheat purchase that would start functioning across the province from April 29. According to a statement issued by the department, the centres have been established in Peshawar, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda and other cities.
