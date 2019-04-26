PML-N backs JUI-F rally in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to extend all-out support to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl in making its rally against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government a success.

"Our party workers and leaders will also take part in JUI-F's million march to be held here on April 28. We also want the government to address inflation and socioeconomic issues faced by the nation because of the wrong policies of PTI government," Zafar Mehmood, the district president of PML-N, told reporters on Thursday.

A delegation of JUI-F led by its district head Mufti Kifayatullah called on PML-N former federal minister Sardar Mohammad Yousuf, district president Zafar Mehmood and district nazim Sardar Said Ghulam and sought their support in making the million march a success.

"Our leadership accepted the invitation extended by JUI-F and our party workers would also take part in this million march," Mehmood. He added that the million march would be a great show of power against the PTI government, which had said failed to change the socioeconomic condition of the people. "Would you believe that people are without daily meals and cannot meet education and other expenses of children," he added.