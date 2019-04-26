close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
Three die as rivals clash over land dispute

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2019

HANGU: Three persons were killed when two rival groups exchanged fire over a land dispute Khumari area on the boundary between Hangu and Karak tribal districts on Thursday, official sources said.

They said Mohammad Rasool, resident of Anar Cheena in Hangu district entered Khumari area for cutting trees. However, two persons belonging to Khumari area in Hangu stopped him from cutting trees, the sources said, adding, the two groups exchanged fire in which Mohammad Rasool, Qeemat Khan and Sheikh Jan from Karak lost lives. The bodies were shifted to Hangu and Karak hospitals. Two separated cases were registered in Cantonment Police Station Hangu and Karak Police Station.

