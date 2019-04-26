Man arrested for killing wife, mother-in-law

Police on Thursday arrested a man for his alleged involvement in the murders of his wife and mother-in-law. A 28-year-old woman, Anisa, wife of Maula Bukhsh, and 48-year-old Sher Banu, wife of Ghulam Muhammad, were shot and injured at their house located at Haji Ibrahim Goth near the Super Highway within the limits of the Gadap City police station on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The victims succumbed to their injuries during treatment at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital on Thursday. Anisa’s husband, Maula Bukhsh, had disappeared following the incident. The police traced the suspect’s cellphone location and arrested him during a raid conducted in Gadap Town.

According to SHO Shahoor Bangash, the weapon used in the double murder had been recovered while the police were looking for the victims’ family to register a case. The police said that they were interrogating the suspect to ascertain the motive behind the double murder.

Honour killing

A man was arrested for his involvement in the murder of his wife. Asif was arrested during a raid conducted by police in the Korangi area for killing his wife, Anila, at an Astana on April 17 within the limits of the Awami Colony police station.

The police, while quoting the initial investigation, said that Anila after her divorce from her first husband had contracted a free-will marriage with Asif and had three children. The police said that the suspect killed his wife in the name of honour. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.