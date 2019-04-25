close
Thu Apr 25, 2019
April 25, 2019

Hsieh sets up explosive rematch with Osaka in Stuttgart

Sports

 
April 25, 2019

AgAFP

BERLIN: World number one Naomi Osaka will have a chance for revenge on Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei this week when the two meet in the second round of the WTA tournament

in Stuttgart.

Hsieh came from behind to beat China’s Wang Qiang in three sets 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday to set up a second round clash with Osaka, whom she beat in Miami last month. Osaka beat Hsieh on the way to her Australian Open triumph in January, but the experienced Taiwanese caused an upset in March when she inflicted an early exit on the Japanese star at the Miami Open. The two players are now set to lock horns again, with their second round clash scheduled for Thursday.

