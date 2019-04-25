Charlotte targets Olympic hat-trick

GLOUCESTERSHIRE: Charlotte Dujardin says there is “definitely potential” for another gold medal bid in Tokyo next year and a possible Olympic dressage title hat-trick.

The 33-year-old’s double Olympic winner Valegro — the most decorated horse in dressage history — retired after the 2016 Rio Games. But Dujardin, Olympic champion in London and Rio, has already served notice of her return among the sport’s elite by claiming two bronze medals with Mount St John Freestyle at last year’s World Equestrian Games.

After time spent away from international competition following Rio to develop her enviable string of young horses, Dujardin is back, relishing the “buzz” and “pressure” that will come with this summer’s European Championships and then Tokyo 2020.

Only one other rider — Holland’s Anky Van Grunsven — has won individual gold at three successive Games since dressage became an Olympic sport in 1912. “There is definitely potential there to do it, for sure. It’s a long way to go, though,” Dujardin told Press Association Sport.

“It’s good to be back. I love that buzz, I love that pressure, that whole experience of big shows. I love to get hold of it and get going. It’s luck on the day as well. Everything needs go to plan. A small little blip can be enough to cost you something, but I am excited for it. It is always good to give the other riders a run for their money.”

Gloucestershire-based Dujardin rewrote the sport’s history books aboard Valegro. Olympics apart, they were also world and European champions, twice World Cup winners and still hold every dressage world record.

But with that chapter now closed, she has relished developing a new crop of horses, headed by 10-year-old Freestyle, with the pair currently ranked seventh in the world. “I really wanted that year out after Rio. It was incredibly tough with the pressure heading to Rio, with trying to regain the title,” Dujardin added.