Inam crestfallen on missing Asian Wrestling Championship

KARACHI: Pakistan’s most celebrated wrestler Inam Butt has said he is heartbroken to miss the Asian Wrestling Championship due to a lack of funds and what he termed the government’s “non-supportive attitude”, Geo News reported.

The championship is currently under way in China where Inam was one of the favourites to win a medal. He was scheduled to wrestle his first bout on Tuesday against India’s Vicky Vijay but the Indian wrestler got the walkover as Inam could not participate.

“It is very heartbreaking and disappointing to lose an opportunity like this,” an emotional Inam told Geo News. “I was confident to win the medal but it’s very unfortunate that due to lack of funds, I just couldn’t make it.”

He added: “We didn’t get any funds, there were no funds for training camps but we got training in our local Akhaaras [local wrestling centre] and then we didn’t get funds for travelling,” he added.

According to Inam, for him missing Asian Championship means missing World Championship as well, as this event is a qualifying round for the global tournament.

“This was also a qualifying round for World Championship as according to the rules it is mandatory for players to participate in the continental championship to become eligible for the world championship,” he said. Inam is Pakistan’s most successful athlete in recent years. He was the country’s only gold medallist in Gold Coast Commonwealth Games last year. He also won a gold medal in the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi. In 2016, Inam won South Asian Championship medal in Gauhati.

He is also the world champion of beach wrestling, a title which he has to defend this year. “I have to play beach games this year and I appeal to the government of Pakistan to make sure that I don’t miss the event,” he said.

Inam was conferred with a pride of performance award by the government earlier this year. However, he feels that awards lose importance if one fails to get support from the government. “An award won’t help me get training or participate in events. What’s the use of an award when you are unable to continue playing for the country?”