PM vows to bring looted wealth back

WANA, South Waziristan: Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed on Wednesday to bring the national wealth, allegedly looted and laundered abroad by some politicians, back to the country and never to offer any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to the corrupt leaders who had joined hands against him in the name of democracy.

Addressing a huge public gathering at Wana, the main town of South Waziristan, he said those who had come together in the name of saving democracy had the only sole objective to pressurise him for getting NRO and save themselves from the punishment for their corruption, loot and plunder.

The Prime Minister said he wanted to give a message to all those people — including Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sharifs and others who feared accountability — that be it cricket or politics, his life was full of struggles and fights, and his main objective to join the politics was to hold the corrupt accountable.

“Without punishing the corrupt, our country has no future,” he said and added those who came through political struggle did not have any fear of accountability. He said he neither like Bilawal inherited the (party) leadership nor like Nawaz Sharif made chief minister by Jilani. He described Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as the 12th player, who, he said, had already lost his wicket.

The Premier also presented a brief account of the economic difficulties being faced by the country, saying the two political parties (Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) had pushed Pakistan into the debt trap during the last 10 years.

Khan said since her mother belonged to the Burki tribe he first visited South Waziristan 30 years back and also wrote a book on tribal areas. He lauded the bravery and patriotism of the people of South Waziristan, who, he said, always stood with the country’s forces in hard times, including the 1965 war. He also lauded the people of South Waziristan for their sacrifices and displacement due to the war against terrorism.

Prime Minister Khan said the government would transform the erstwhile tribal areas and bring them at par with other regions with annual spending of Rs 100 billion on development and by ensuring provision of health, education and other basic facilities.

He said the government would introduce Sehat Insaf Card in the tribal areas, including South Waziristan, under which every family would have Rs 720,000 at their disposal for medical treatment from any hospital. Besides, the government would appoint surgeons and specialists at hospitals, he added.

He further said the youth of erstwhile tribal areas would be provided with interest-free loans to start their own businesses. He also announced the construction of 100 kilometres of roads in South Waziristan, two degree colleges — one each for boys and girls — and a sports complex, besides up-grading grid stations. Khan said the government would provide electricity to the people of far-flung areas through solar system projects and small dams.

News Desk adds: During his speech, Prime Minister Khan vehemently criticised PPP Chairman Bilawal and ostensibly due to slip of the tongue called him “Sahiba” (Miss), Geo News reported.

“I didn’t take authority on a chit just like Bilawal Sahiba. My aim is to defeat corrupt people and give progress to the country,” he said. “In the name of saving democracy all corrupt people have united. But the nation should be rest assured I will fight them alone.”

The Premier said till he was alive no looter will receive a pardon or an NRO. In response to the Prime Minister’s remarks, PPP Chairman Bilawal tweeted: “What was that about small men in big offices? #PMSelect.”

Prime Minister Khan also criticised JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl in his address by putting his financial credibility in question. The Premier said: “The JUI-F chief sells himself cheap to the incumbent governments. A Kashmir Committee and diesel permit is his price.”