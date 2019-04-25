86pc boycott sham elections in held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: An overwhelming majority boycotted the third phase of the so-called polling in occupied Kashmir for the Indian parliamentary elections, as over 86 per cent voters did not exercise their right to franchise, the Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported on Wednesday.

According to the KMS during the polling held for the Islamabad constituency of Lok Sabha (lower house of parliament), 65 polling booths witnessed zero votes in the constituency. Of these polling booths, 40 belonged to Bijbehara — the hometown of the former chief minister and president of pro-India Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti. Bijbehara had 120 polling booths set up for 93,289 voters.

A total of 1,893 electorate or 2 per cent exercised their right to franchise when the polling ended at 4 pm. Even several family members of Mufti did not turn up to cast their vote.

Mufti’s brother and former so-called minister for tourism, Tassaduq Mufti, was among the family members who chose to stay away from the polling process. Her other family members who did not vote included her cousin and senior PDP leader Sajjad Mufti, his wife and two children. The wife of Mufti’s uncle Mufti Amin also did not turn up for voting.

Most of the polling stations in Bijbehara remained deserted as residents did not vote. The polling staff waited patiently for the polling time to get over. A polling officer at a booth said: “One voter every 30-40 minutes is what we have been receiving. The people do not seem to be interested at all.”It may be mentioned here that the Joint Resistance Leadership in held Kashmir had called for boycotting the election drama.