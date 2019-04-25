Efforts under way to attract UK investments: HC

LONDON: Pakistan High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria has said developing economic relations is a high-priority area for the mission and efforts are being directed towards attracting British investments to Pakistan.

He made the remarks during a Q&A session with a group of faculty members and course participants of the National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad, led by Maj-Gen Asif Ali on Tuesday.

The 34-member delegation comprised officers from Pakistan’s civil and armed services as well as officers from friendly countries, a press release from the Pakistan High

Commission said on Wednesday. The delegation is currently on a foreign study tour to the UK.

During the session, Zakaria further elaborated on the scope and potential for enhancing bilateral trade with the UK in the wake of significant developments taking place in the two regions, particularly CPEC and Brexit.

Zakaria underlined the need to introduce new technologies for value addition “to our export products and focus on niche markets like dairy products, halal products, gems and jewellery, surgical equipment, sports goods and other sectors in which the country has competitive edge”.

Responding to a question about the perception of Pakistan in the international media and think tanks, the High Commissioner said Pakistan is seen through a geo-strategic lens. Pakistan is rich in terms of cultural diversity, a destination of the some of the most beautiful places on earth and by virtue of its strategic location at the confluence of four regions of Asia, the country is a natural economic hub for the region and energy corridor with its 220 million consumer market, he added. Zakaria concluded that reality on the ground defeats those who seek to create misperception about the country.

During their stay, the NDU delegation is scheduled to visit various government departments and training institutes for familiarisation and experience.