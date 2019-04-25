Sarwar says not quitting as governor Punjab

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Wednesday he was in no mood to resign as he had broader goals to achieve and many miles to go to fulfil the promises made by Prime Minister Imran Khan with the people of the country.

Addressing a press conference at the Governor House here, he brushed aside rumours making rounds in the media regarding his resignation as governor, saying it was a mere drawing room gossip. Sarwar dispelled the impression about any differences with Prime Minister Khan, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar or Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, claiming he even remained in constant contact with Elahi during the recent foreign visits.

He, however, announced his disassociation as chairman from the Sarwar Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) run by the governor and his wife Parveen Sarwar, in the wake of public criticism. He said the funds collected by the Sarwar Foundation from his recent foreign visits as governor Punjab would be transferred to the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority for installation of water filtration plants in the province.

“I will not take part in any fund-raising campaigns of the NGO as long as I am governor of the province,” he said, adding his wife will look after the affairs of the foundation.