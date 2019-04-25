SC restores all taxes on mobile phone top-up cards

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday restored all taxes charged by cellular service providers on mobile phone top-up cards as Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa said the top court would not interfere in the matters of public revenue and tax collection.

In June 2018, the apex court had suspended the deduction of taxes on prepaid cards levied by mobile phone service providers. The short order said whether such matter could be proceeded (with) in the exercise of jurisdiction under Article 184(3) and if the answer was in affirmative, the advance tax or the withholding tax under Section 236 of the Income Tax Ordinance could be levied or recovered from non-tax payers.

The court also withdrew the stay order placed on the collection of mobile phone taxes while wrapping up the suo motu case.During the course of the proceedings, a three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Khosa, and including Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the case on mobile taxes.

Barrister Ali Zafar, counsel for Punjab Revenue Authority, argued that the apex court had passed interim orders under which the sales tax charged on telecommunication services on the cards were suspended. He said as a result, Punjab alone could not recover a sum of more than Rs27 billion so far.

He said the jurisdiction of Article 184(3) could only be exercised if the matter was of public importance as well as enforcement of fundamental rights, but in this case jurisdiction had been assumed by the Supreme Court on a note put up by the Human Rights Cell of the court.

Barrister Zafar further argued that under Article 184(3) it was a requirement that before exercising this jurisdiction, the bench of the top court must apply its mind and come to the conclusion that prima facie there was a matter of public importance involving enforcement of fundamental rights.

In this case, after reading various judgments, he argued that when it came to the matter of tax, the imposition of any kind of tax or fee was a sovereign power of Parliament and provincial assemblies and one of their core duties.

He said if a tax was challenged, the appropriate procedure under the Constitution was that the case should first be filed by an aggrieved party under the Article 199 of the Constitution before the appropriate high court and Supreme Court should only examine the validity of tax laws in exercise of appellate jurisdiction. In this way the court would have the benefit of the decisions of the high court as well, he added.

Regarding the imposition of sales tax on the services under the Punjab Sales Tax Act, 2012, he said the tax was being levied in accordance with and under the provisions of valid law and neither any one was aggrieved by it, nor it had been challenged being contrary to any of the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution and, hence, the suo motu proceedings undertaken by the court should be disposed off.

Justice Ahsan said in this case tax was being collected from such citizens who did not fall into the category of taxpayers. He observed that around 1.3 million citizens were taxpayers while mobile phone tax was being collected from 20 million mobile phone users.He said the case regarding collection of tax from non-filers was against the basic human rights.