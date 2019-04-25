Umar defends cabinet shake-up

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Asad Umar has broken his silence and defended his abrupt ouster from the finance ministry as he attempted to parry criticism from opposition parties by stating the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) changed four finance ministers during its time in power.

“Bilawal [Bhutto Zardari] Sahib, during your government, four finance ministers were changed,” Geo News quoted Umar as saying on Wednesday. This was Umar’s first National Assembly address since his unceremonious exit from the federal cabinet.

“One by one, all four brave finance ministers kept failing,” Umar said while responding to the PPP chairman’s criticism of the cabinet shake-up. “Bilawal is very concerned that debts are rising. During the PPP’s government, debts rose by 135 per cent,” he added.

The abrupt cabinet reshuffle during crucial International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout negotiations has been fodder for the Opposition parties, who have been unabashedly assailing the government’s policies and competence.

Umar said angrily: “Bilawal Sahib was your father’s government [not] the most incompetent and incapable?” Today accountability is being carried out on the corruption that was done during your term.”

The former finance minister claimed growth was the slowest during the PPP’s tenure with Asif Ali Zardari as president. “Did no one tell Bilawal that during his party’s government the growth rate was 2.8 per cent? Inflation stood at 12.3 per cent during Zardari’s term,” he said.

Regarding the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) failure to meet its targets, Umar said: “We are working on this. During the PPP’s five-year term, FBR targets were reduced by 5 per cent yearly.” He added: “The current government is facing a lot of big economic mafias. If you wish to represent the people, you will have to stand up against these mafias.”

The former finance minister further said: “Truth should be spoken to the nation. There is no easy solution. Difficult decisions have been made and will need to be made in the future as well. If the nation sees that everything will be fixed in the future, they will accept difficult decisions. We will have to come out of this crisis and we will God willing.”

Responding to the former finance minister, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted: “Former finance minister who was removed because his own PM said he removed incompetent ministers, is now lecturing us about how PPP’s economic policies were flawed. Obviously, Imran Khan doesn’t agree as he appointed President Zardari’s finance minister as incompetent Asad’s replacement.”