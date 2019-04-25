Imran embarks on 4-day official visit to China today

ISLAMABAD/BEIJING: China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has expressed confidence that Imran Khan’s visit would add new impetus to the partnership between the two all-weather friends, as the Prime Minister is embarking on a four-day official visit to Beijing today to attend the 2nd Belt and Road Forum (BRF) summit scheduled for Friday.

China’s Foreign Minister in a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Beijing said China was attaching great importance to Imran Khan’s visit. “I believe this visit will definitely add new impetus to the development of the all-weather strategic partnership between the two countries,” said Wang Yi.

He remarked: “No matter how the international situation changes, the special friendship between China and Pakistan is as rock-solid and unshakable. The two sides always supported each other and help each other.”

The Chinese foreign minister said China firmly supported Pakistan in safeguarding national sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence and national dignity, to independently choose its development path in accordance with its national conditions, and in striving for a good external security environment and in its international affairs.

“The Chinese side appreciates the tremendous efforts made by the Pakistani government and people to fight terrorism and resolutely opposes any words and deeds that discredit Pakistan’s anti-terrorism sincerity.”

Foreign Minister Qureshi said Prime Minister Khan was very happy to come to China to attend the second BRF summit. “Every high-level exchange between Pakistan and China has further enhanced the special friendly relations between the two countries,” he added.

He said Pakistani side was committed to combating terrorism and extremism. He appreciated China’s constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability, cherished its strong partnership with China, and would continue to work closely with Beijing in multilateral affairs to safeguard mutual interests.

During his four-day visit at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Khan would deliver a keynote speech in the opening ceremony of the BRF summit and participate in the Leaders’ Round Table. Khan would also participate in different other events related to the Belt and Road Initiative.

The 2nd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation summit is scheduled for April 25-27. The Forum provides a platform to countries participating in Belt and Road Initiative for exchanging views and experiences on regional connectivity, policy synergy, socio-economic development and trade and commerce. Leaders from 40 countries and delegations from over 100 countries, international organisations and corporate sector would participate in the event.

Prime Minister Khan, accompanied by a ministerial delegation, would also hold meetings with several heads of state, government and corporate and business leaders.

Another prominent feature of Khan’s visit to Beijing would be the signing of the second phase of Free Trade Agreement between Pakistan and China. Special measures are being contemplated under the agreement to safeguard interests of the Pakistani industries while promoting trade with China.

Several other agreements and MoUs are also expected to be signed during the visit to further boost cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields.

The Prime Minister would also hold bilateral meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang. Khan would also attend Beijing International Horticulture Exhibition-2019 and address Pakistan Trade and Investment Conference in the Chinese capital. This is Prime Minister’s second visit to China. He had earlier paid a state visit to Beijing in November last year.