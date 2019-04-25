Cop shot dead in Buner

DAGGAR: Unidentified persons shot dead a cop who was deployed at a health unit to provide security during an anti-polio drive in Buner district.

Sources said the cop, Zafar Ali, was performing duty at a health unit in the limit of the Dagger Police Station when he came under attack.

“The main target of the attackers was the cop, not the anti-polio team, said the spokesperson for the police. “We believe Ali was killed due to personal enmity,” he added.

Another police officer deployed with a polio team was gunned down in Bannu district on Tuesday. Assistant Sub-Inspector Imran Khan was on way to duty when unidentified persons opened fire on him. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the incident.