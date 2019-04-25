close
Thu Apr 25, 2019
April 25, 2019

Two labourers electrocuted

Peshawar

April 25, 2019

MANSEHRA: Two labourers working on the motorway were electrocuted near New Balakot City on Wednesday.

Ghulam Hussain and Mohammad Nasir, working on the motorway near New Balakot City project, touched live wires and were electrocuted instantly. The bereaved families and residents of Bakrial blocked Karakoram Highway in Dodial by placing the bodies on it.

They demanded to lodge a case against high-ups of the relevant construction company, which, according to them, didn’t shift both victims to the hospital immediately following the accident which led to their death.

