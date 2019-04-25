close
Thu Apr 25, 2019
BR
Bureau report
April 25, 2019

Prayer session arranged for Sri Lanka terror victims

Peshawar

Ag APP

PESHAWAR: A joint prayer session was arranged at All Saints Church, Kohati Gate, here on Wednesday in memory of those killed in the terror attacks in Sri Lanka on Easter.

Bishop Humphrey Sarfaraz Peters prayed for the early recovery of the injured persons. The bishop condemned the terror incidents and said the barbaric and cowardly attacks against innocent and peaceful people were aimed at creating unrest in the world for their ulterior motives. He called upon the world communities to hold interfaith debates for interfaith harmony and to strengthen unity among nations. The bishop urged concerted measures to wipe out terrorism and extremism in all forms and manifestations. He said no religion of the world allows terrorism and violence.

