Info minister vows to serve Shangla

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for information Shaukat Ali Yousufzai has said that the people of Shangla have given him the vote to serve them and solve the problems of the district.

“Shangla Campus of Swat University is one step towards serving the people of Shangla. All the lacking of Shangla, including health and basic needs, will be eliminated,” he told a delegation from Shangla at his office. Shaukat Yousafzai, who hails from Shangla, assured the delegation that his struggle for providing education, health facilities and basic needs to all union councils would continue.

“The job opportunities in Shangla are very low and most people are working in coal mines. And the government in promoting tourism to create more employment opportunities in Shangla,” he added. The minister said the elected representatives in the past did nothing for the district. “They promoted own interests,” he added. Shaukat Yousufzai said no vaccine, including polio, could be used without any test. Strict action would be taken against people who were involved in the conspiracy against polio,” he said.