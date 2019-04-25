Women, children also being picked in Balochistan: Mengal

ISLAMABAD: Veteran Baloch parliamentarian Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Wednesday raised issue of missing persons questioning as to why the legislation regarding forced disappearance was being kept pending.

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly (NA), Mengal said the pen with which the government had signed six-point agreement with Balchistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) has been broken.

The BNP-Mengal had reached a six-point agreement with Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) last year in return for support for formation of PTI government in the center. The points include recovery of missing persons, immediate repatriation of Afghan refugees, implementation on the National Action Plan, implementation on six percent quota for Balochistan in jobs in the federal government and construction of dams in Balochistan to meet acute water shortage.

“We have time and again asked for formation of committee for implementation of the agreement,” he said.

The Baloch leader regretted that what had been happening in the NA was considered more important than problems of the Balochistan province. “The Balochistan province is mired in problems due to national calamities and terrorism,” he said.

He questioned as to how terrorists from Iran crossed the border, reached 400 kilometers inside the province, killed 14 people in Ormara and then ran back. “There are around 50 check posts of different security institutions from border to the place where the 14 people were martyred,” he said. He said he also want to ask Fawad Chaudhry whether the terrorists escaped to Iran in helicopters which costs Rs 60 per kilometer.