Younus Habib passes away

KARACHI: Prime character of Mehran Bank Scandal Younus Habib on Wednesday died after a prolonged illness.

As per details, Younus’ son Tariq Habib confirmed the news of his father’s demise and said that his father had been under treatment at Karachi’s Agha Khan Hospital since past 10 days. His funeral prayers will be offered in Defence area of the metropolis after Isha prayers.