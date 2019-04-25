close
Thu Apr 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 25, 2019

Cop shot dead in Buner

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 25, 2019

DAGGAR: Unidentified persons shot dead a cop who was deployed at a health unit to provide security during an anti-polio drive in Buner district.

Sources said the cop, Zafar Ali, was performing duty at a health unit in the limit of the Dagger Police Station when he came under attack.

“The main target of the attackers was the cop, not the anti-polio team, said the spokesperson for the police. “We believe Ali was killed due to personal enmity,” he added.

Another police officer deployed with a polio team was gunned down in Bannu district on Tuesday. Assistant Sub-Inspector Imran Khan was on way to duty when unidentified persons opened fire on him. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the incident.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan