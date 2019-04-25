Cop shot dead in Buner

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DAGGAR: Unidentified persons shot dead a cop who was deployed at a health unit to provide security during an anti-polio drive in Buner district.
Sources said the cop, Zafar Ali, was performing duty at a health unit in the limit of the Dagger Police Station when he came under attack.
“The main target of the attackers was the cop, not the anti-polio team, said the spokesperson for the police. “We believe Ali was killed due to personal enmity,” he added.
Another police officer deployed with a polio team was gunned down in Bannu district on Tuesday. Assistant Sub-Inspector Imran Khan was on way to duty when unidentified persons opened fire on him. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the incident.
DAGGAR: Unidentified persons shot dead a cop who was deployed at a health unit to provide security during an anti-polio drive in Buner district.
Sources said the cop, Zafar Ali, was performing duty at a health unit in the limit of the Dagger Police Station when he came under attack.
“The main target of the attackers was the cop, not the anti-polio team, said the spokesperson for the police. “We believe Ali was killed due to personal enmity,” he added.
Another police officer deployed with a polio team was gunned down in Bannu district on Tuesday. Assistant Sub-Inspector Imran Khan was on way to duty when unidentified persons opened fire on him. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the incident.