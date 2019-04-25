Trump threatens SC fight against impeachment

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump threatened Wednesday to fight a possible impeachment effort by Congressional Democrats in the US Supreme Court.

That could be difficult, the US constitution, and the court itself, have made clear that it has no role in impeachment proceedings, which represent the legislature´s power to check wrongdoing by the president.

But Trump´s tweet suggested the White House is taking seriously a debate among Democrats on whether to launch the process that could remove the president on the basis of evidence of obstruction of justice in the Mueller report released last week.

"The Mueller Report, despite being written by Angry Democrats and Trump Haters, and with unlimited money behind it ($35,000,000), didn´t lay a glove on me. I DID NOTHING WRONG," Trump wrote.