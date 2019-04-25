ACTION AGAINST BOG MEMBERS: PCB directed to wait till court decision

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reminded the National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination that the matter regarding the fate of the three Governing Board members has now become subjudice and it would be appropriate to wait for the outcome of the proceedings pending with Lahore High Court.

Agha Hasan Baloch, Chairman NA Committee on IPC, in a letter addressed to the PCB demanded stopping action against three of the BoG members till the May 6 NA committee meeting.

“Yes, we have received a letter from the NA committee chairman asking for the stoppage of action against three BoG members. We have reminded them that the matter has already been in the court of law.

“One of the members has already moved the court against the BoG meeting held in Quetta. Since the matter is subjudice now, let the court decide. Once the matter is in court, it gets out of PCB hands,” a source within the board when contacted said.

The NA committee chairman in its letter also asked as why the BoG members were not allowed to move motion they wanted to table during the April 17 meeting.

“We have replied that the motion was never tabled neither it was part of the agenda item. What happened after it was the responsibility of those who moved to the court rather than waiting for the PCB to decide on the matter. By that time we were only following the procedure,” the source said.

The PCB, it has been learnt, believed that the matter could have been solved under the rules had the BoG member waited for the outcome of disciplinary proceedings.

Another serious complication involved in this whole scenario is limitations clearly defined by ICC. The government has a limit to get involved in such matters.