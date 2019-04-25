Hsieh-Osaka rematch in Stuttgart today

BERLIN: World No 1 Naomi Osaka will have a chance for revenge on Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei this week when the two meet in the second round of the Women’s Tennis Association tournament in Stuttgart.

Hsieh came from behind to beat China’s Wang Qiang in three sets 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday to set up a second round clash with Osaka, whom she beat in Miami last month.

Osaka beat Hsieh on the way to her Australian Open triumph in January, but the experienced Taiwanese caus-ed an upset in March when she inflicted an early exit on the Japanese star at the Miami Open.

The two players are now set to lock horns again, with their second round clash scheduled for Thursday.