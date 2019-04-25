Convocation of COMSATS University held

Islamabad: COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) held its Convocation 2019 here on Wednesday at Convention Centre.

One thousand four hundred and seven students, from Spring 2018 and Fall 2018, were awarded BS degrees in two different ceremonies. The chief guest for the first session was President and Chancellor COMSATS University Dr. Arif Alvi. He awarded degrees and medals to the students and addressed the gathering.

In the first ceremony, degrees were awarded to 718 BS students from disciplines of Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Bioinformatics, Physics, Economics,

Biosciences, Business Administration, Computer Engineering, Electrical (Telecommunication Engineering), Electronics, Mathematics and Architecture from Islamabad Campus.

The chief guest for the second ceremony was Dr. S.M. Junaid Zaidi Executive director COMSATS and Pro-Chancellor COMSATS University.

He awarded degrees to the students and addressed the gathering. He appreciated the performance of the students and dedicated faculty.

Rector COMSATS University Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar, Deans and Directors of different campuses were also present in the ceremony.