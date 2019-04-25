close
Thu Apr 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 25, 2019

CDA’s anti-encroachment drive continues

Islamabad

Islamabad : As part of the on-going anti-encroachment campaign the Capital Development Authority (CDA) eradicated eight depots of building construction material and removed 10 dumper loads of the items being stored at these sites.

This anti-encroachment operation continued in different parts of the city during which all illegal construction, moveable and immovable encroachments and other violations are being targeted. The operation was carried out against illegal structures, especially workshops in Sector F-10.

