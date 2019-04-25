close
Thu Apr 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 25, 2019

PAF hospital gets angiography suite

Islamabad

Islamabad : The PAF Hospital Islamabad added yet another capability to its existing departments, when a successful angiography was performed in the newly inaugurated suite.

Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Support) inaugurated the suite. The angiography was performed by Dr Professor Amjad Iqbal Butt, Head of Cardiology department, PAF Hospital Islamabad. After this achievement, PAF Hospital can now carry out full range of Angiographic and Interventional procedures under the supervision of highly qualified and experienced cardiac surgeons.

AVM Aamir lauded the efforts of hospital management and medical staff and advised them to ensure highest quality of medical care to all patients of the hospital. The 300 bed Hospital is a state of the art facility, providing valuable health services in the fields of medicine, surgery, gynaecology, radiology, pathology, ENT, EYE, paediatric, psychiatry, physiotherapy, anaesthesia, skin, orthopaedic and pain management. The hospital is equipped with most modern facilities including CT Scan, MRI, digital radiography, mammography, colour doppler, blood bank and Laboratory as well as Intensive Care Units.

