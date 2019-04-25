Fake accounts scam: NAB arrests accountant of M/s Park Lane

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi arrested accused Muhammad Hanif, Accountant of M/s Park Lane Estates Pvt Ltd and company secretary of M/s Parthenon Pvt Ltd in a case of fake bank account scam. Muhammad Hanif was arrested in case of investigation against the holders of public office, legal persons and others in fake bank accounts scam regarding corruption and corrupt practices in extending of loan and its misappropriation by front company M/s Parthenon Private limited of M/s Park Lane Estates (Pvt) Ltd and others.