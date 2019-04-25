close
Thu Apr 25, 2019
NR
News Report
April 25, 2019

S Arabia denies HR watchdogs’ allegations

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia authorities have denied that 37 men were executed on Tuesday after a sham trial and the execution had something to do with a particular sect, adding that the convicts had attacked security headquarters, killing a number of officers. A state media statement said that the men were charged with adopting terrorist extremist ideology, forming terrorist cells and harming the peace and security of society. Charges also included provoking sectarian treason and cooperation with hostile parties to harm the country's interests, according to the statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency. The charges were upheld by the Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court before a royal decree was issued to carry out the death sentences, it added. "The Ministry of the Interior made this announcement to affirm that this country will not hesitate to deter anyone who wishes to harm its security and stability," the statement read.

Rights group Amnesty International (AI) alleged that the accused were "convicted after sham trials that violated international fair trial standards (and) which relied on confessions extracted through torture."

Human Rights Watch and AI also alleged that most of the convicts belonged to a particular sect and that 11 of those executed were convicted of spying for Iran.

