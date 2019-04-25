‘Social media uses fake news as propaganda’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said social media is a black hole that spreads fake news and in the US, India and Pakistan, we saw use of fake news as tool of propaganda.

Fawad was speaking on the first day of a two-day international conference on “Fake news and facts in our region” organised by Institute of Regional Studies here Wednesday. The minister said that the Holy Quran also ordains to first verify news and even Pakistan Penal Code had provision against fake news. He said that fake notifications are distributed through social media in an organised manner. He said polio vaccination campaign was affected by fake news two days ago in Peshawar and thousands of people refused to administer the drops to their kids. He said that during Tehreek-e-Labbaik campaign, the Ministry of Information could not control their fake news. Dr Khalid Masud, former chairman Council of Islamic Ideology, said that there are two ways to handle it -- either to shun your responsibility or social media. He said that the truth is only the whole truth. He said partial truth is fake news.

Fidaur Rahman from the University College of Zhob referred to cases of Aasia Bibi, the Bahawalpur professor, Gojra carnage.