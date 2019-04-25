KP approves Rs600m funds for party MPAs’ uplift schemes

PESHAWAR: Contrary to Imran Khan’s claims, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved Rs600 million development funds for PTI MPAs from southern districts, besides Rs50 million for the opposition leader.

However, opposition leader and former chief minister Akram Khan Durrani has refused to accept the funds by declaring them as a conspiracy against the opposition coalition.

He said that he would not accept any uplift fund until all the opposition members were allocated their due share of the development funds.

According to a letter No D.PM/Gen PC-1/2019 dated 17th April, 2019, issued by the Senior Planning Officer of the Peshawar Irrigation Department, Rs650 million have been approved for Umbrella Scheme No 1382 ‘160550” for the construction and improvement of flood protection work, improvement of channels and rehabilitation of canal roads in southern districts.

The official document reveals that the provincial government has approved Rs600 million for eight ruling PTI MPAs from southern districts and Rs50 million for opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani.

Sources say Rs100 million rupees each will be distributed among four members of the KP Assembly --- Provincial Health Minister Hisham Inamullah Khan, Faisal Amin Khan, Shah Muhammad Khan, Pakhtun Yar Khan while Adviser to Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Khan and MPAs Shah Faisal Khan, Muhammad Zahoor Khan and Aghaz Ikramullah Gandapur will receive Rs50 million each for uplift schemes in their respective constituencies.

The PTI has eight MPAs elected from southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Kohat, Bannu, Laki Marwat, Hangu and Dera Isamil Khan, while the rest of 12 MPAs belong to the opposition parties.

It is pertinent to mention that only the name of former chief minister and now opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani has been included in the list and Rs50 million have been approved for his constituency.

Opposition law-makers, however, have announced quitting all standing committees of KP Assembly, including Public Account Committee and District Advisory Development Committees. The opposition has also announced filing a write petition in the Peshawar High Court against the distribution of development funds only among the ruling party MPAs from southern districts.

Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said funds will be distributed among all members phasewise because of financial constraints. Funds have been released for those who have already submitted their schemes. PTI has allocated more funds to opposition members despite the fact that Ikram Durrani ignored them during his tenure.