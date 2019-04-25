Nisar not expected to take oath: Rashid

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sh Rashid said Wednesday Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is not quitting as Prime Minister Imran Khan is standing with him.

Addressing a press conference here at the PR Headquarters, he said Ch Nisar is not expected to take oath as member Punjab Assembly and no change is expected in Punjab in the near future.

He said Imran Khan is the second name of PTI, and he would never spare any corrupt person in the country. He said former finance minister Asad Umar is a great man, whereas Hafeez Sheikh is an asset for the country.