Complaints against Buzdar: NAB verification process starts

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday started investigations into alleged corruption of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, worth millions of rupees. The News has learnt that the NAB Lahore chapter has started the complaint verification process on two applications accusing Buzdar of corruption said to be in millions of rupees. The bureau had received two applications in which it was alleged that the CM allegedly received kickbacks worth millions. In one application, it was alleged that the CM played his role in getting insured a government helicopter at the cost of Rs 70 million, which could have been insured at the cost of Rs 30 million. In the other application, it was alleged that the CM illegally awarded an alcohol-sale permit to a private hotel in Lahore. It was the first permit issued to any hotel in 22 years. Earlier, NAB Director General Lahore Major (retd) Shehzad Saleem, while talking to the Geo News, said top NAB officials are aware of the matter and that they have ordered to take necessary action, It was also reported that Buzdar had ordered to pay the amount for the helicopter insurance from supplementary grants.

NAB Lahore spokesperson Zeeshan Anwer, while talking to The News, termed the news related to the NAB complaint verification process against CM Buzdar false. However, he refused to comment when asked about Saleem Shehzad’s version to the Geo News.

When this scribe tried to contact Punjab government spokesperson Shahbaz Gill, he didn’t respond to repeated messages and calls.