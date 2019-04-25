Nepra asks Discos to pay back 4 paisa/unit to consumers in May bills

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday asked the power distribution companies, except K-Electric to pay back four paisa per unit to consumers for being charging them with higher rates in March 2019.

The power regulator took this decision in a public hearing here on account of monthly fuel price adjustment for the month under review. This four paisa a unit would be refunded in the electricity bills of May. In March, the cost of fuel was a little low, whereas power consumers were charged with higher rates. The decision was made to refund the differential amount, the power regulator said.

Cumulatively, the distribution companies would refund Rs280 million to consumers. The adjustment will, however, not be applicable to lifeline consumers who consume up to 50 units a month as well as K-Electric consumers. Nepra took this decision in a public hearing on a petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of the distribution companies (Discos).

The CPPA had sought the permission for increasing of 0.158/unit from power consumers. It told the regulator that it has charged reference fuel price of Rs5.0/unit from consumers in March, while the cost was Rs5.159/unit.

The CCPA revealed that a total of 7621.3 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity generated in March at total cost of Rs38.099 billion. Net electricity delivered to power distribution companies was 7,470.4GWh, whereas transmission losses came in at 1.80 percent or Rs0.928/unit.

It is worth mentioning that during the month under review, highest 24.05 percent electricity was generated from natural gas, 23.40pc from imported LNG, 21.01 pc from hydel sources, 14.02pc from coal and 11.52 pc from nuclear sources.

Of the total electricity that the purchasing agency acquired, 1,601.12 GWh (or 21.01pc of total) was from hydel sources.

The CPPA purchased 40.29GWh of electricity from residual fuel oil (RFO)-based power plants at a cost of Rs11.359/unit. RFO-based electricity share was 0.53pc. However, in March no electricity was generated from High Speed Diesel. The cost of electricity, based on Re-Gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG), stood at Rs9.8485/unit and its share was 23.40 percent in total electricity generation. From RLNG, 1783.76GWh was produced during the month.

Cost of electricity generated by using domestically-produced natural gas was Rs5.7643/unit and its total share in electricity generation was 24.05 percent or 1832.86GWh.

Coal-fired power generation contributed 1,068.76GWh, accounting for 14.02 percent of total generation at a cost of Rs6.9749/unit.

Nuclear power plants generated 877.65GWh, having a share of 11.53 percent at a cost of Rs1.0155 per unit, the cheapest amongst all fuel sources.

In March, 34.21GWh of electricity was imported from Iran for Rs11.5709/unit.

From bagasse, 95.28GWh was generated at a cost of Rs5.6433 and 186.82GWh and 66.9GWh were produced from wind and solar sources, respectively.